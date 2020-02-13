DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $13,512,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,237.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.