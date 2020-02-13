DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 532.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Oshkosh by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 114,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 71,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,024 shares of company stock worth $18,065,604. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

