DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,304 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $96.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $12,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

