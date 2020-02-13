DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 83.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dell in the third quarter worth about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dell by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Dell by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dell by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,208 shares of company stock valued at $33,862,491. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Dell stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

