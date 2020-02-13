DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 12,180 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

