DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 63,862 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,862 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 56.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

