DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 466.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

