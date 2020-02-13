DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after buying an additional 437,975 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 280,045 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 229,979 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,410,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,506,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of RDN opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

