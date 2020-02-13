DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $171.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $117.92 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

