DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,958 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $154,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.09 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.64. The company has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

