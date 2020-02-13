DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,308 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 3,902,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,306,000 after buying an additional 2,066,692 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in HDFC Bank by 103.7% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,054,000 after buying an additional 1,633,596 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HDFC Bank by 120.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,226,000 after buying an additional 1,369,760 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

HDB stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

