DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,493 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.8% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 301,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTN stock opened at $245.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

