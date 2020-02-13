DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 65,009 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,009 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $98.65 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

