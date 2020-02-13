DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,468 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $102.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

