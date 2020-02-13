DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,259 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $198.72 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

