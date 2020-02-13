Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.40% of Delek US worth $84,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,700. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Co cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In related news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 27,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

