Delek US’s (DK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at US Capital Advisors

Delek US (NYSE:DK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by US Capital Advisors in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $29.08. 8,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,700. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.74. Delek US has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

In other Delek US news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Delek US by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

