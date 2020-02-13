Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,890,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 18,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,330,000 after buying an additional 389,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after buying an additional 62,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,028,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Shares of DAL opened at $59.47 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.