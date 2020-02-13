Denarius (D) Achieves Market Capitalization of $605,910.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Denarius has a market capitalization of $605,910.00 and $894.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,180,310 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

