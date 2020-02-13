Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Denbury Resources reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denbury Resources.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Denbury Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

NYSE:DNR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 6,830,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,192,354. The company has a market capitalization of $480.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.58. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 308.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,814,165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 130.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 360,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 26.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 15.7% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

