Dentacoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Dentacoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and approximately $260,562.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,909,657,680,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,623,224,786 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

Dentacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

