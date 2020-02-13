DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

XRAY stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.