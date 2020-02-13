Dero (DERO) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004992 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Dero has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $4.79 million and $816,572.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,377,487 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.