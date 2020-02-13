Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 635,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 25,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,023. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

