Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Premium Brands stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$100.75. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 40.86. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$69.01 and a one year high of C$102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$968.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.50 million.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.