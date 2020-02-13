Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71,352.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $71,352.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Deutsche eMark

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

