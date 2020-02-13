Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €15.37 ($17.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

