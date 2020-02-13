DFS Furniture’s (DFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

Shares of DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.62) on Thursday. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 203.87 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.98 million and a PE ratio of 29.89.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

