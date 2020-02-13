Diamond Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $1,047.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00004584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,422,202 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

