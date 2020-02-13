DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

