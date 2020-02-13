Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,758 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 6.01% of Diana Shipping worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of DSX stock remained flat at $$2.77 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,441. Diana Shipping Inc has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $50.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

