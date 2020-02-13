Digital Gold Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $49.54 or 0.00482992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $175,878.00 and approximately $12.13 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,551 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

