DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.53. 1,610,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.97. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $136.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

