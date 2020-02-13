Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Digital Turbine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

APPS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,471. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $554.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

