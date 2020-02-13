Dimecoin (DIME) 24 Hour Volume Tops $823.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $823.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00014249 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004206 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.