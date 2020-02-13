DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DISCO CORP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY remained flat at $$48.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.19. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

