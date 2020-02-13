Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.33. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.20. 2,038,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

