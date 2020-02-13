Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,342. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

