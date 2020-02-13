Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.01. Discovery Communications reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery Communications.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

