DISH Network Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 33,396 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,301% compared to the typical daily volume of 982 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

