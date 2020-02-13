DMarket 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.70 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, DMarket has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Tidex and YoBit. DMarket has a market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, YoBit, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

