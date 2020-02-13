Dmc Global (BOOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Dmc Global has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $584.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

BOOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

