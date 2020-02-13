DogeCash Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a market cap of $22,553.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020641 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00211738 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00037471 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000237 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 175.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002192 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

