Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 306.8% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 326.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,152. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $24,060,084. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

