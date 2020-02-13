Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.24% of Dollar General worth $94,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $166.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

