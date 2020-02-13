Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,156,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,571,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

