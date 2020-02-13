Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $281.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.11 and its 200-day moving average is $266.26. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.54.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

