Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 312.70 ($4.11) on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 37.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.31.

In other news, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

