Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DOM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

LON DOM opened at GBX 312.70 ($4.11) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42).

In related news, insider Usman Nabi bought 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32). Also, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

