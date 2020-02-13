Downer EDI Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of ASX DOW traded down A$0.37 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$6.90 ($4.89). The company had a trading volume of 7,011,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,000. Downer EDI has a 52 week low of A$6.45 ($4.57) and a 52 week high of A$8.94 ($6.34). The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is A$7.84.

About Downer EDI

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

